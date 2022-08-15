Mayans MC season 5 premiere date: Why no news at TCA?

We’re almost halfway through the month of August and yet, there is still no news on a Mayans MC season 5 premiere date. Would we love to learn more soon? Absolutely! Yet, we have to recognize that we’re going to need to be patient — really patient, in fact.

There are many pieces of evidence that you won’t be getting a start date anytime in the near future? Want some evidence? There are a few different things to consider.

No announcement at TCA – Earlier this month, FX had a panel at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour and at no point during it did they announce a date. They didn’t even get close to doing that! Instead, they focused on a lot of other shows.

Not a lot of news on filming – Obviously, the cameras gotta be rolling long before we get a start date, so we have to wait for the ball to get rolling on a few other things. We’d be surprised if a premiere date is announced at ANY point during the early stages of production.

Timing – In the past, we’ve seen FX announce premiere dates two or three months in advance. We’re still a little while away from that, given that our thinking is that the show won’t actually be back until the spring.

It goes without saying that we’d of course love to see this series back on the air soon. With that being said, good things come to those who wait! From an unbiased perspective, of course it makes the most sense for the network and the producers to take their time. There are so many important stories that gotta be paid off in season 5, and we are really excited to see what’s going to happen.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Mayans MC right now

What do you want to see when it comes to an eventual Mayans MC season 5 premiere date at FX?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for some other updates. (Photo: FX.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







