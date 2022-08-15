Grey’s Anatomy season 19 spoilers: Kevin McKidd on ‘exciting’ cast

If you haven’t heard yet, Grey’s Anatomy season 19 is going to feel pretty different when it premieres on ABC, and for many reasons.

Take, for starters, the fact that Ellen Pompeo is currently set to only appear in eight episodes. How Meredith steps away from the hospital remains to be seen, but we know that there are a handful of new residents coming on board, as well. Niko Terho, Adelaide Kane, Midori Francis, Harry Shum Jr. and Alexis Floyd have all been cast, and we imagine we’re going to learn a lot more about them in the first few episodes of the season.

Speaking in a new interview with People Magazine, Kevin McKidd (who does seem to be returning despite that big season 18 cliffhanger) had the following to say about the reinvention of the show and what to expect:

“We have this amazing group of new interns, brilliant, young, vibrant actors who are really passionate … So [the new season is] making room for that. It’s almost like we’re going back to the beginning, if that makes sense.

“We’re not really rebooting, but it’s definitely that pilot episode when Sandra Oh and T.R. Knight first kind of walked into the hospital. We’re kind of doing that again. And it’s very exciting to feel that we’re all part of that.”

We think the real challenge of season 18, beyond just writing out Meredith for at least a stretch of time, is going to be balancing everyone else. This show has long had one of the larger casts on network TV and moving forward, it only seems to be expanding.

Remember that season 19 for the series is going to be premiering at some point with October; hopefully, a few video previews are going to be coming sooner rather than later! There is so much more we are excited to see in terms of what’s next.

