Better Call Saul season 6 episode 13: Series finale run time

How long is the Better Call Saul series finale? It goes without saying that we’re getting an episode that may run a little long.

Think about it this way: This is the last potential chapter of the entire Breaking Bad universe. It is hard to imagine how emotional we’re going to be at the end of all of this. Is Jimmy McGill going to stay out of prison? Will he see Kim Wexler again?

If you have not seen our most-recent Better Call Saul review yet, what are you waiting for? Take a look at what we gotta say below. Once you do that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for other insight all about the show.

According to TV Guide, you can anticipate this episode (titled “Saul Gone”) running for a solid hour and thirty-eight minutes, including commercials. That makes this one of the longer episodes of the series, and it’s going to serve as an opportunity to get real closure on everything that happened.

Within that time, what will the producers decide to do? One of the biggest questions we’re still left with is whether or not it is possible for Gene to get redemption for himself. When he decided not to hurt Marion, a certain part of his humanity was reawakened. We know that there’s good person within him, but how much is that person guiding his decisions?

For those who miss the series finale live and don’t have a DVR, it does appear as though AMC is going to run it again shortly afterward. You are going to have a chance to check it out again; have no fear!

Just have some handkerchiefs and a good bottle of wine (Gus Fring style) ready — you’re going to need them.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Better Call Saul right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Better Call Saul season 6 episode 13?

How do you think the series finale going to wrap up? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







