Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Turner, Jasmine, & balloongate

Sure, there is some serious game-related stuff happening within the Big Brother 24 house today, but we have to talk about balloons. The relationship between Turner and Jasmine is so ludicrous, mostly because he is 100% over her for so many different reasons.

One of the things the show never did a good job at was explaining fully the origins of #Muffingate: Turner is just fed up with her behavior in the house. She constantly asks for things and shows no gratitude, and there was discussion about whether she playing up her injury at times for favors. She’s also made everyone bend over backwards this week in honor of her birthday, including at one point bemoaning that there may be some sort of game-related punishment on it.

Now, we get to the great balloon saga. Jasmine made a comment this afternoon about wanting to get a balloon to send up into the sky in remembrance of her father, who passed away earlier this year. We 100% get the sentiment; going on TV months after losing a loved one is difficult. What Turner said in reaction to this caused the argument, as he noted that doing this can be harmful for the environment and birds in particular. This is something that we’ve heard about ever since elementary school, and we tend to think that Jasmine has, as well. Turner is also someone who cares a lot about nature and preserving the planet; that’s been brought up many times.

At first, Jasmine’s response was silence, but she has since gone on to call it the most disrespectful thing she’s ever heard. We don’t think Turner was trying to be cruel; he instead probably saw it as a teachable moment not gauging the reaction or how it would come across. He recognizes that the timing of the comment was probably bad, but Jasmine’s reaction is also over-the-top. She’s probably going to hold this against him the rest of the game; heck, we could see her not voting for him in final two.

As someone who can be awkward in conversations sometimes, we relate a lot to Turner in this moment, especially since he’s probably going to beat himself up about it even though his intentions were good.

