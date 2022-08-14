The Bachelorette episode 6 video: Gabby’s men & awkward dates

There are a lot of things that we’ve learned watching The Bachelor / The Bachelorette over the years, and one of the big ones pertains to dates. Ultimately, we’ve had SO many reminders over the years that very rarely are these things actually romantic. Instead, they’re usually awkward for one of many reasons. Take, for example, the ones that make you fight the other dudes, or the ones that make you strip down.

For tomorrow night’s new episode, we’re going to be seeing one that is all about a totally different sort of discomfort: Having to share a lot of intimate details about your past in front of all of the other guys, Gabby Windey, and of course America. If it was just Gabby, no big deal — that’s what partners do, right? Everything else is what makes this super-weird, plus the setting in The Netherlands and the specific way all of this comes about.

The sneak peek below introduces a lot of what we are talking about here, and in particular, Johnny is the one who struggles once he is asked a number of revealing questions about how many partners he has been with. Doesn’t this give an entirely new meaning to the phrase “Johnny on the spot”? It sure feels like it.

We suppose if all of this helps Gabby, more power to her — we are getting really close to hometown dates, and this is of course when decisions get increasingly more difficult. Only so many guys can make it there and if you’re Gabby, one of your big priorities is making sure you envision a future with all of them. Otherwise, what’s the point?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelorette right now

Who do you like the most out of Gabby’s guys entering The Bachelorette episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back — this is the best way to stay up-to-date with all things pertaining to the series. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

I think it's time we have "The Talk". Sit down with us tomorrow at 8/7c to watch an all-new #TheBachelorette! pic.twitter.com/nxQdVcAG4Y — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) August 14, 2022

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







