Jack Ryan season 3 premiere date: What is Amazon’s priority?

With each passing day we tend to think we’re a little bit closer to a Jack Ryan season 3 premiere date — so are we about to get it?

In a perfect world, we’d love to say that the answer to this question is a clear yes. However, the truth tends to be a little bit more complicated here for a multitude of reasons. If the streaming service really were interested in giving us a premiere date soon, they had a golden opportunity to do so at TCA last week. They didn’t do that, and that suggests that they’re going to be waiting for a while still to announce it.

Just on the basis of how long it has been since season 2, and also the fact that season 3 wrapped filming some time ago, we get a sense that Amazon’s priority here is not to rush the show out and get people new episodes immediately. Instead, the priority could be finding the best possible place for it. They already have Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power next month and after that, they have other shows to make decisions on including this one, Carnival Row, and The Wheel of Time.

It may not feel like it, but Amazon playing the waiting game is them actually doing what they think is best for the show. They are, in effect, just trying to find a way to ensure that people watchin season 3 and it gets ample promotion. While they’ve already announced that season 4 will be the final one, they’re also contemplating a spin-off. They want these seasons to do well! We’re especially anticipating a marketing campaign during Thursday Night Football, which is going to be airing on Amazon this year for the first time.

Related – Check out some other news right now on Jack Ryan and what the future could hold

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Jack Ryan season 3 premiere date at Amazon?

Is there any one thing you are looking forward to? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for other updates we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: Amazon.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







