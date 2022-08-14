Only Murders in the Building season 2 finale: First details revealed!

The Only Murders in the Building season 2 finale is coming to Hulu one week from Tuesday, and isn’t it nice to get more details on it now?

There are a few different things worth getting into here, and it starts with the title of “I Know Who Did It.” While that may at first sound incredibly cryptic and tantalizing, you have to remember that this is the same thing Bunny’s bird said earlier this season. That’s right — for the finale, things are going full-circle like never before.

This weekend Hulu unveiled the first Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 10 (otherwise known as the finale) synopsis — and it definitely hints at some answers:

One question remains: Who did it??? Oh, who are we kidding — there’s a few more questions raised, too.

Just from reading that alone, it does feel like there’s a reasonably good chance that this season could end on a cliffhanger. Who would be surprised by that? We certainly wouldn’t, especially since we know already that there is a season 3 renewal over at Hulu. You want to keep audiences engaged and wondering things up until the very end, right?

Of course, the question we personally are left to wonder is whether or not you have to kill someone else — murder is a part of the show’s central fabric, but is there a concern that over time, things could start to become a bit more routine?

What do you most want to see on the Only Murders in the Building season 2 finale?

Do you think that everything is actually going to be resolved, or is another big cliffhanger coming? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are other updates coming that you will not want to miss. (Photo: Hulu.)

