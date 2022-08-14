Bridge and Tunnel season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Epix?

Following tonight’s big finale at Epix, can you expect a Bridge and Tunnel season 3 renewal? Or, are we looking at the end of the road?

We don’t want to spend much time beating around the bush here, so let’s start things off with what we know: There is no official renewal for the dramedy as of yet. Is there still a chance? Sure, but it all depends on a number of different factors. The series from Edward Burns needs to deliver a solid level of viewership over the course of the entire season — it’s not just about the premiere or any other singular episode. It also needs to have a significant pitch for what the future could hold.

Could there be some demand out there? Absolutely, and we tend to think one of the big struggles for a lot of Epix series is simply discovery. There are so many shows out there at any given point, so it can be tough for viewers to discover something like Bridge and Tunnel unless they actually watch the network with some element of regularity. This is what makes the next couple of months important.

Basically, what we’re trying to say here is that if you enjoy this show, be sure to tell a lot of your friends to check it out! We’ve certainly seen over the years with many shows how powerful traditional word-of-mouth advertising can be.

Provided that Epix does end up giving the show a season 3, the hope is that it could be ready at some point in 2023. Since we’re not talking here about network TV, that does make it a little bit less important to have new episodes on some sort of consistent basis. However, you don’t want to keep people hanging too long, especially when you aren’t a show that is delivering a good bit of consistent mainstream press.

Do you want to see a Bridge and Tunnel season 3 renewal at Epix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Epix.)

