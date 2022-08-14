Your Honor season 2 premiere date: The latest we envision it

Are we inching closer to a Your Honor season 2 premiere date? The answer to this is absolutely we are, but we still gotta wait a good while. There’s been some casting news, and we know that work is being done after a pretty long hiatus! That’s a good start, right?

Well, no matter when production wraps, the ball will be in Showtime’s court to figure out when to release the Bryan Cranston show — and they’ve got plenty of options with that.

If we had to guess, it does feel like one big priority for them here will be Emmy eligibility: It makes sense for them to want a potential nomination or two for the 2023 ceremony. To make that happen, Your Honor simply needs to premiere in the month of May. Pending some substantial delay, this is the latest we can envision the show premiering. It seems highly unlikely that it will launch any earlier than the end of this year, and we think a timeframe similar to Yellowjackets makes a good bit of sense. That show is targeting potentially a late winter/early spring release, and we could see the same sort of thing here.

One of the things that we really wish Showtime would confirm in the near future is whether or not this is the final season. That feels likely at the moment, given that this is what Cranston previously said. It’d just be nice to get some more official word on that and so much more in the first place. Your Honor has been in a really strange place for a while. Despite having a big-name star at the center of it, there hasn’t been all that much around it ever since the end of season 1. That’s not exactly something you would expect.

