Grantchester season 7 finale (PBS): Will and Bonnie’s wedding!

The Grantchester season 7 finale on PBS delivered its fair share of drama — but also a moment of pure joy for Will Davenport. (There are some spoilers within, so exercise caution if you don’t want to know in advance.)

After all, Tom Brittney’s character is now a happily married man! The wedding to Bonnie (Charlotte Ritchie, formerly of Call the Midwife) had all of the romance we could want, and also an added twist since Geordie is now technically Will’s uncle-in-law. She played a big part throughout a lot of season 7, and we’re curious now how much more we will see from her moving into season 8. She’s a fairly busy actress!

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

What made this wedding so special of course starts with Will following his heart, which is not always an easy thing to do. There was also a jump forward to said ceremony, a clear move that the series simply wanted to move the characters into a different phase of their lives.

The wedding itself came following a pretty taxing case that had some roots earlier on this season with the attacks on the homeless. Finding a way to help has always been at the core of what Geordie and Will do, but it can be harder when the community you are trying to help does not always get proper respect. There is also a good bit of distrust that can circulate. Ultimately, there was some closure here, just as there was within most other plotlines as a whole.

Could there be some disappointment out there over the lack of a major cliffhanger here? Sure, but we feel like most people know that Grantchester is not really that sort of show. They are not out to produce some sort of enormous jaw-dropper as much as just give you great cases and character stories.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Grantchester right now

What did you think about the events of the Grantchester season 7 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back around — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: PBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







