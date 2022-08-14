Squid Game season 2 premiere date: Show EP on approach

It feels like a no-brainer that Squid Game season 2 is going to be highly anticipated. As a matter of fact, it might end up being one of the most-watched shows of all time. The first season was a meteoric global success, and it posed some fascinating questions at the end.

Take, for example, what Gi-hun is going to do now. He has a chance to escape this world for good, but this may not be enough for him. Instead, he could see an opportunity now to infiltrate the games and destroy them from within. Based on everything we’ve seen and heard so far, the latter is most likely to be the approach here.

No matter where the story goes, it definitely seems as though creator Hwang Dong-hyuk it taking a patient approach to the story. This is why the premiere date is most likely not going to be anytime soon. The story is currently being put together, and we just hope that we get a chance to see new episodes by early 2024. If we get them before that, it will be considered a gift; with expectations being at the level they are, it 100% makes sense to make sure the product is as perfect as it can be first.

To get more thoughts on the future, check out what Dong-hyuk had to say to The Hollywood Reporter:

I’ve seen many reactions from people about the show, but I don’t want to make season two as a response to those reactions. The philosophies I put in season one all naturally extend to season two. Instead of trying to meet the expectations of viewers, I just thought about the last moment when Gi-hun turned away from boarding the plane, and I thought about what he will do next. There will naturally be a flow of events that will lead all the way to the end of the season. I can’t share any details yet, but you know that Seong Gi-hun has become a totally new person by the end of season one, so season two is going to be about what that new Gi-hun is going to do and how things will unfold with this new kind of character.

