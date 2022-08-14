Tales of the Walking Dead season 1 episode 2: Blair & Gina’s story

After the premiere of Tales of the Walking Dead this week, do you want to know more about season 1 episode 2?

The first thing we should do for those unaware is to reset the world to a certain degree. What makes this show stand out from rest of AMC’s zombie universe is that it’s not trying to tell some long-form story. Similar to American Horror Stories, each episode here is its own thing with a defined beginning, middle, and end. We do wonder if a character or two could turn up down the road, but what we really hope is that the producers here take advantage of this medium to tell some really creative stories. Why not push the envelope or try and change expectations for what a zombie drama could be?

One of our big frustrations with Horror Stories is that it doesn’t push the envelope enough, and we certainly hope that this show could.

For a few more specifics now on Tales of the Walking Dead season 1 episode 2 (titled “Blair/Gina”), go ahead and view the attached synopsis:

In a fast-paced, reality-twisting buddy-action heist, a disgruntled receptionist and her overbearing boss are trapped together as Atlanta collapses under the Walker Apocalypse, forcing them to work together in order to escape the city.

Does anyone else think this sounds like a fun premise? There is a lot of potential to work with character dynamics here and produce something fun. Whether or not this actually happens remains to be seen, but it could be an opportunity to really dive into various genres and even show some comedic moments. Sure, living in a zombie apocalypse has to be memorable, but there should be room for a few glimpses of lightness here and there.

What do you most want to see on Tales of the Walking Dead season 1 episode 2?

