Magnum PI season 5: Will we learn more about Higgins’ family?

As we approach Magnum PI season 5, it is abundantly clear that there is SO much worth exploring. While we have had a chance already to learn a good bit about a good many people in this world, there’s still an opportunity for more.

Take, for example, with one Juliet Higgins. While we’ve gotten little peeks into her past at MI-6 and the death of her fiance Richard Dane, there is still so much more to be explored here. Her mother has been referenced in the past and yet, there are huge gaps into her early life, her family, and her path to MI-6 that could still be explored. Magnum, TC, and Rick all have a little bit more of a shared backstory due to their time in the military; with that in mind, it is often easier to get into some of that. Higgins is more challenging, since doing flashbacks with her would mean less of the core cast would be involved. Also, seasons 5 and 6 are only set to be ten episodes each, at least for now. There isn’t a lot of real estate to work with, so much do you want to work in the past as opposed to looking forward.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

From our vantage point, we do think that there’s still a substantial case to be made for this for a number of different reasons. For starters, Magnum and Higgins could be dating in season 5, and this is absolutely an entry point to learn even more about her. It’s also something that can be a sideplot of an episode or attached to a case; you can incorporate the past and present in ways that are exciting and different.

Also, we’re just excited for anything that will allow Perdita Weeks to show some different sides to her character. You want to have a show that continues to surprise you, even after so many years on the air. This is a perfect chance to do that in season 5, with the show being on a new network in NBC. This is the time to take chances! Why not have a little more fun exploring Juliet?

Remember that Magnum PI season 5 is premiering at midseason — to get more news about it, be sure to follow the link here.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Higgins’ story on Magnum PI season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates all about the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







