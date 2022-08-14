Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 8/14?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Are there opportunities to get some more late-night comedy very soon?

It goes without saying that there is a LOT of material from the past several days to discuss, and we can tell you that there’s going to be an episode tonight! When does it start? Per the official HBO schedule at the moment, 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. We don’t think that we have to tell you what the first part of the show could be about; heck, almost the entirety of the show could be about the FBI and the events of the past several days.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

In general, though, planning out this show is a little bit more difficult than a lot of people out there may be aware. Let’s just frame it like this: There are a lot of different segments that are planned far in advance. A number of the topic-specific main segments are ones that are in developments for weeks. It is not a situation where Oliver and his staff wake up one morning and put something together! Because of this, don’t be shocked if only 10-15 minutes of the show tonight are spent on current events, and the rest of it revolves a little more about some other critical topics. This is the sort of balancing act that comes with doing this show.

The hard thing to digest at this point is how far into this season we are already! In just a few months, it is going to be over mostly likely until February. We know that we get a good many episodes ever year of Last Week Tonight and yet, it doesn’t feel like it when compared to some other shows in the late-night genre. Just remember, it takes far less preparation to do a celebrity interview or something of that nature.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Last Week Tonight right now

What do you most want to see on the next new episode of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







