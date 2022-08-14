Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: How the far future plays a role

Within this particular Ted Lasso season 3 article, we’re diving into the past, present, and absolutely the future — the far future. We’re going to be diving SO much deeper into things beyond just even a possible season 4.

One of the reasons why Apple could hold onto the Jason Sudeikis series until later in the fall (if they do) is because they have nothing else from the universe for now. This is a show that matters SO much to them both creatively and commercially, and they will not want to see it go.

With that being said, do they have to see it go? We wonder greatly if the long-term future of the franchise is something they are actively thinking about when it comes to deciding when to kick off season 3. They may make it so that if there is some sort of season 4 or spin-off, they can announce it while season 3 is still airing.

If we are going to get one of those things, for now we tend to lean more in the direction of a spin-off. A season 4 could be years down the road, as it seems like this is the conclusion of the three-season arc that was devised from the start. Let’s put it this way: It could be possible producers have an idea that they are currently thinking about. If they move forward with it down the road, it makes sense for Apple to be careful about whenever they premiere season 3. They’ll want to maximize attention for it — sure, it’s going to get a huge amount of viewers, but are there ways to push it to yet another level? We could see them wanting to wait until October or even November if that means taking advantage of viewers being more indoors in the cooler months. (“Fall” is really the only time period that has been bandied about.)

Is there a good spin-off idea?

Nothing has been confirmed or publicly discussed, but we wonder if soccer is too on-the-nose. A more intriguing idea to us would be a story about Trent Crimm or Dr. Sharon working to take what they’ve learned through the world of Ted Lasso and applying it elsewhere. It would be hard to make a spin-off about a single player without a lot of the other people involved, right?

If a spin-off does get announced, we’re sure that Apple would like to ensure there isn’t some huge hiatus between the end of Ted Lasso and it. There’s a chance this factors into a date for a potential final season.

