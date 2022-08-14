Better Call Saul series finale video: An emotional Jonathan Banks

Ahead of the Better Call Saul series finale on AMC, there are certainly a number of things we expected to see when it comes to promotion. An emotional Jonathan Banks is not one of them.

One of the things that we’ve come to know about the character of Mike Ehrmantraut is just how stone-faced and hard he could be. We know that it can be hard to separate the character from the actor, but Banks himself has shown himself to be a totally different guy. He’s got more of a sense of humor and he’s shown a lot of affection for his co-stars and also the greater show community. He’s not the most public guy, and that’s what makes his occasional interviews or appearances all the more special.

If you have not watched our latest Better Call Saul review, what are you waiting for? Take a look at all of our thoughts below. After you do that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for other updates, including a series finale review coming soon.

If you look below, you can see Banks get a little choked-up at the end of a video thanking the city of Albuquerque, the place that has been his TV home ever since his first appearance on Breaking Bad so many years ago. He filmed so many scenes there, and of course was a huge component of all six seasons of this show. In the early days he and Bob Odenkirk were really the two selling points of Better Call Saul, of course back before Rhea Seehorn became a star in equal measure for Kim Wexler.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

In addition to Banks, this video also features two other familiar faces in Giancarlo Esposito and Tony Dalton, who both had spectacular roles over the final season. It’s still hard to imagine that this is the end of the greater Breaking Bad universe, at least for now. We do think there’s a chance to revisit it later in some form, but there may not be any rush to make it happen.

What are you going to miss from Better Call Saul when the series concludes?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: AMC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







