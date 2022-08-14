Evil season 3 finale: Show EPs on Kristen, Leland baby twist

Of course, the Evil season 3 finale on Paramount+ is one that poured on the crazy, largely because what else would you possibly expect? This is the sort of show that loves to deliver something shocking every single season; having Leland use Kristen’s missing egg absolutely fits the bill. We’re in a position now where this baby is coming, and you have to wonder just what his plan is for it. It’s similar in a way to what his plan is for Lexis, though these are two very different intentions.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

So why deliver this particular twist at the end of the season? There is of course a specific reason for it, and here is some of what executive producer Robert King had to say on the matter to TV Insider:

The end of the series is always about what is the most horrifying thing that you can throw at the characters. And first season was not only Kristen kills someone, but does this mean that she’s evil? Then over the course of the season, you’re trying to correct, you’re trying to find some equilibrium again. So what I would suggest is that we’re putting Kristen through her paces, really making for a horrifying situation and then finding how, Nietzsche-wise, does it make her stronger? What does she do with it?

Obviously, Kristen does have a good support system, but this is still a shocking development that is going to be hard for her to deal with. Most of season 4 could be about trying to figure that out.

Also, how is Leland still out there? When you think about so many of the diabolical things that this character has done, we have to imagine that some sort of comeuppance is coming at some point — it’s really a matter of when.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Evil right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to the Evil season 3 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back — there are other updates coming that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: Paramount+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







