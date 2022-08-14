The Boys season 4: Filming prep and premiere date talk!

As we get ourselves prepared for The Boys season 4 on Amazon Prime, there is 100% a lot to be excited about … starting with the news today.

In case you didn’t know, the cast is back descending on Toronto! If you look below via the show’s official Twitter, you can see Antony Starr and multiple other cast members back in Canada to kick off production of the latest batch of episodes.

So what is there to be excited about in the new season? We know there are some characters set to play a big role in Firecracker and Sister Sage; both of them are seemingly new and not fully attached to the comics, and we wonder if they will be new members of the Seven … if the Seven really exists anymore. SO many characters were removed or changed over the course of season 3!

As for when you will see new episodes…

You’re going to be waiting for a long time — that much feels clear. The earliest we imagine us seeing the show back is late 2023. Even with work getting started in Toronto, the reality still remains that once production is done, a TON of other work begins. So much work goes into the crazy special effects on this show; this is not an easy one to make, and it has one of the longest post-production windows out of any program out there. This is why there’s a chance that we could be waiting until early 2024, even if we are glad to see the cast back in action here soon.

Be sure to share right now in the comments!

Just some people flyin, nothin else to see here pic.twitter.com/BpseYJCqQs — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) August 13, 2022

