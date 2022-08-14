Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: The showmance struggle (day 40)

Welcome to day 40 within the Big Brother 24 house! Based on the events of day 39, it feels fair to guess that a LOT of drama could be coming up.

Here’s a quick recap of yesterday: Head of Household Taylor competed in the Veto alongside her nominees (Indy and Terrance) and then also Jasmine, Alyssa, and Kyle. The Veto was won by Kyle, and a punishment caused Taylor to consider not nominating Joseph as a replacement nominee / pawn. Since the two are seemingly going to be bound together at some point, that’s going through their heads as they figure out what they want to do moving forward.

So where do things go from here? It all could fall on Kyle, given that if he uses the Veto on Terrance, Alyssa could go up and head over to jury. This could weaken his game in terms of options. However, the amount of time he spends with Alyssa also weakens his game, and he realizes that he has to be seen as a team player for the alliance to work. this has him in a pretty difficult pickle, all things considered — he has to figure out the right move for his game.

As of right now, nothing is official and we imagine a lot of conversation about it right now; Kyle could always claim to Alyssa that he didn’t know she would be the replacement nominee, but would she believe that? We know that this may sound stupid, but a big component here could end up being whether or not he envisions some sort of relationship with her on the outside since he doesn’t know how she’ll take being played. Every person is different.

Rather than think too much about this, we just hope today is full of fun antics (Indy has a costume punishment), and also seeing the houseguests potentially rebel against Jasmine, who is using her birthday as an excuse for almost everything in the house.

