Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Veto aftermath & changing plans!

There’s so much stuff that happened in the Big Brother 24 house in the hours after the Veto, and we’re still wrapping our head around it.

Oh, and did we say that there are some punishments and prizes thanks to the Veto? Well, this is one of the reasons why this sort of competition is always fun.

Here’s a quick recap now if you’re behind on things: Taylor is Head of Household, and on Friday, she chose to nominate Indy and Terrance. Leading into the Veto, she came up with a really baffling idea with Joseph that he should go up as the replacement nominee. Kyle won said Veto, and now things are changing radically.

What’s going on here? It’s pretty simple: Taylor and Joseph are basically bound together for the next 48 hours. What does this mean? She can’t find a way to make it seem like Joseph is a target — it will come across to everyone outside the Leftovers like he is a pawn. It eliminates the point of the plan and ironically, she and Joseph may have stumbled into some luck here. We still think there was a chance Joseph could’ve gone.

So instead of this and with some heavy encouragement from Brittany (who realizes that being at the end with Taylor is a better scenario than Michael on some levels), she’s now considering nominating Alyssa if Terrance comes off the block. She’s not worried as much about nominating two women, especially since they haven’t done much to be there for her. Also, she’s not happy with Alyssa taking a prize from her in the competition, clearly signaling that she is taking advantage of her perceived safety. The question is if Kyle will use the Veto knowing that Alyssa could be in danger. (Alyssa ended up with $5,000, whereas Indy has a Punkitard costume, Jasmine got a trip to London, and Terrance has to sport a ton of tattoos.)

