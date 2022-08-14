Is Shannon Thornton leaving P-Valley, Keyshawn after finale?

Is Shannon Thornton leaving P-Valley, and her role of Keyshawn, following the season 2 finale? Entering this episode, there were plenty of reasons for concern.

After all, consider the decisions that the character already made at the end of last week! She made it very much clear that she was ready to leave The Pynk, and for a very understandable reason: She needs to escape Derrick. She’s gone through so much horrible stuff and if she sees an opportunity to get away, it makes sense for her to take it. We want her to be happy, but of course we’d like to see that happen in a way that also keeps her on the show. Can someone just take Derrick away to where we never see him again?

We should note that entering the finale, there is no indication that Thornton is for sure leaving the show. (Technically, there’s also not an official renewal yet for season 3.) It’s one of those situations where the story could dictate the character’s path. Episode 9 ended with a “to be continued” for a reason, as there is so much more of this story to tell.

We plan to have all sorts of updates on the matter through the episode, so stay tuned!

