Bridgerton season 3 premiere date: How late could it return?

The wait for a Bridgerton season 3 premiere date is going to be a long one — go ahead and prepare accordingly. While filming is underway on the latest batch of episodes, it would ultimately be a surprise if a lot was confirmed at all between now and the end of the year.

Given that season 2 premiered in late March, odds are we are going to be waiting for at least that long to see the series back … and it most likely will be later than that. We’ve already said that we don’t anticipate the show returning until around Memorial Day, but it could be even later than that.

What’s the latest we would expect the show back? This feels like a fun exercise because in theory, Netflix can hold off on airing the drama for however long that they want. However, we can’t imagine they would want to do that for some substantially long period of time. This is one of their biggest shows and with that solely in mind, they’ll want to announce new episodes whenever they’ve got them ready.

We tend to think the show will be on the streaming service, at the latest, by the start of next fall. This isn’t a show like Stranger Things that needs a ton of visual effects after the fact. Once it’s done filming, the episodes will need to be edited and scored, but the post-production process here isn’t SO extensive that it should be pushed and pushed.

While we wait for season 3 to premiere, we of course are hoping for more behind-the-scenes images and other good stuff. Remember as well that the show is already renewed for a season 4; there’s nothing to be concerned about when it comes to the future — rejoice in that!

