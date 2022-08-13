Stranger Things season 5 premiere date: What we are waiting for

Stranger Things 5 is coming to Netflix — and yes, it’s going to be the final season. That is a hard thing to think about, but simultaneously, it also makes a great deal of sense.

After all, remember how long it takes to make this show! We’re going to be waiting for a number of things before we even get the slightest whiff of a premiere date, and that includes scripts being written, production kicking off, and episodes shifting over to the editing/post-production process. All of this will take over a year, more than likely. We then have to wait until whenever Netflix decides to announce something, which could also be at its discretion and take a while.

One thing that will not, apparently, be the part of the process is adding a ton of new characters — which is good, given that they have SO many already. In a new interview with IndieWire, here is some of that executive producer Ross Duffer had to say on the subject:

“We’re doing our best to resist [adding new characters] for Season 5 … We’re trying not to do that so we can focus on the OG characters, I guess.”

Meanwhile, fellow EP Matt Duffer added that at this point, there needs to be a substantial motivation for it:

“Whenever we introduce a new character, we want to make sure that they’re going to be an integral part of the narrative,” Matt Duffer said. “So that’s something with Eddie this season, where we go, ‘Well, we need a character here for this storyline to really work, and to give it the engine that is needed.’ But every time we do that, we’re nervous, because you go, ‘We’ve got a great cast of characters here, and actors, and any moment we’re spending with a new character, we’re taking time away from one of the other actors.’ So we’re just very, very careful about who we’re introducing.”

Since we know the wait is going to be long (we wanna know what’s next with Max!), let’s just hope for a few more updates along the way.

