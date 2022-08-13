The Wheel of Time season 2 premiere date: Why no TCA reveal?

If you are one of many people out there eager to learn The Wheel of Time season 2 premiere date, we more than understand. We’ve seen all sorts of assorted teases and read headlines now, so what is Amazon waiting for?

Well, that question may be even more curious based on the events of the past several days. Yesterday in particular, the streaming service was at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour, where they answered some questions and promoted a few shows, both on their main Prime Video service as well as Freevee. Yet, they said nothing about the fantasy adaptation in terms of when you will see it. This isn’t the only show of theirs, for the record, to not get a premiere-date announcement — we’re also waiting on Jack Ryan and Carnival Row, which have each filmed their most-recent seasons already.

The biggest reason for The Wheel of Time being omitted comes down to strategy. Amazon clearly wanted to use their time at TCA to push both Freevee and their newer shows, including A League of Their Own and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. There’s a good chance that they aren’t premiering many of their other shows until at least October, so they have time to announce and promote them further then. This particular show could be coming even later than that; because of the attention to detail required here, we imagine they will want to ensure that things are 100% perfect. Filming has been done for a little while now, but there is some post-production work that needs to be done.

So long as we get season 2 at some point within the first few months of 2023, we’ll be happy. Otherwise, we could start to wonder what in the (bleep) is going on. It is at least nice to know in advance that a season 3 is coming.

