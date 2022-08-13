Heels season 2 premiere date: Why no news this week?

Given all of the Starz-related headlines this week at TCA, why didn’t we hear more about a Heels season 2 premiere date? This is certainly something we’re left to think about as we continue to chart a path for the wrestling drama’s long-term future.

Where should we start off here? With a simple reminder that another season has not only been ordered, but it’s actually already filmed! We imagine that the episodes are now in the editing process and we are waiting for them to be revealed at the network.

The reason why there was no date revealed at TCA to us feels pretty simple: Heels isn’t coming back for at least the next couple of minutes. Given that Starz announced premieres for shows in September and October as of late, we don’t tend to think it is on the schedule; they could surprise us later, but that remains to be seen.

With all of this in mind, the potential launch window we are looking at now is somewhere in the November / December range, where the show could join a lineup that includes Power Book II: Ghost season 3 or The BMF Documentary, which premieres in late October. It’s also possible that Hightown, another show already done in production, could be mixed in there rather than Ghost. If we don’t see Heels by the end of this year, the Stephen Amell – Alexander Ludwig show could come back in 2023.

In the end, we just hope that the powers-that-be give the show a premiere date where it can be well-promoted, especially since there is SO much untapped potential here. For now, we easily consider this to be one of the most underrated series on all of TV.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Heels right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Heels season 2 premiere date?

Do you think there is any change at all that we see the series back this year? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — we will have some other updates down the road here on the future. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







