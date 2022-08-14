Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 2: Raq & a snitch

Following the big premiere on Starz this weekend, it of course makes sense to want to know about Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 2. We’ve waited so long for this show to be back! Now, it is, and we’re hoping for a narrative that fires on all cylinders.

Through much of the rest of this season, we imagine that Raq is going to do what she can to stabilize the family business … or at least try to. Things got SO messy at the end of season 1 and at this point, it’s going to be really hard to get things back together. Patina Miller’s character knows that there is a risk in this line of work, but there’s also an acceptable amount of risk that goes into it. You can get to a point where things go off the rails and when that happens, you have to decide how you want to act. This could be the case in episode 2 (titled “Mind Your Business”), when she realizes there is a snitch in the operation.

Be sure to watch our Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 1 finale review now! After all, there is SO much to get into here. Once you check that out, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to stay up-to-date on all things with the franchise.

For a few more details, check out the full Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 2 synopsis below:

Raq learns she may have a snitch and tasks Marvin with confirming the rumor. Lou brings in a potential new artist, but he and Crown disagree. Kanan helps Famous sell mix tapes. Jukebox tracks down her estranged mother.

What we do really like about what we’re seeing here is that the show is making sure that it’s about the whole world of these characters, and not just the criminal empire. There are, after all, so many components to who they are!

Related – Be sure to see some other Power Book III: Raising Kanan updates

What do you most want to see when it comes to Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are more updates on the way. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







