Is Becoming Elizabeth new tonight on Starz? Season 2 hopes

Is Becoming Elizabeth new tonight on Starz? What is there to be excited about with the show’s long-term future?

Of course, we wish that we could sit here and say that there’s a bunch of great content around the corner for this cast and crew but unfortunately, we can’t. All we have instead at the moment are more question marks. There is no installment of the period drama tonight; not only that, but there is no guarantee there will ever be more episodes of the show. Last week marked the season 1 finale, and we do at least think they gave you enough of Elizabeth’s life to imagine what her future could be.

However, at no point did Starz ever promote that episode as the final one of the series, and we feel like they’ve long kept the door open for more of the show down the road. We do think that there is a certain expiration date for this series, largely because there is less story to tell on Becoming Elizabeth when the title character is actually Elizabeth. Yet, you can spend more time watching her get to that point or establishing the reputation that she later does.

The most important thing right now is, of course, learning what the premium-cable network is going to do, and there is no explicit timeline for that. They could spend weeks or even months formulating their decision, and they will likely use total viewership and social-media buzz as determining factors. We would say for now that a renewal is a toss-up, though we at least know that this is a network with a good history of airing historical dramas. Just look at The White Princess or The Spanish Princess as two good examples of that very thing.

Related – Be sure to get some more insight on Becoming Elizabeth right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Becoming Elizabeth moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







