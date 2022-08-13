Better Call Saul series finale: Is Rhea Seehorn appearing?

As we prepare for the Better Call Saul series finale, let’s go ahead and ask the big question: Is Rhea Seehorn appearing?

From one vantage point, you can argue that the Kim Wexler character already had the ultimate tragic end. She admitted to her role in Howard’s death and while she was not seemingly charged, she has to live with what she did. Also, she is stuck in a mundane, unhappy life where she is not able to be her true self. It is her purgatory, and it could easily be how she spends the rest of her life.

Is that really going to be the case, though? Well, we have it under good authority that Kim is going to have a role to play in the finale. What that is, however, remains to be seen. In a post on the show’s official Twitter (see below), you can see them say “you haven’t seen the last of Kim just yet.”

So how in the world could she turn back up? Well, it may have something to do with Jimmy McGill a.k.a. Gene Takovic being hunted by the authorities. While she may not have learned much about his life in their brief phone exchange, she could easily hear about him being arrested if that happens. Could she visit him at that point? Or, would Jimmy actually run off to Florida to try and start a life with her? We do think that she loved him; however, he was pretty cruel to her in their last in-person conversation. The only way we could see them having any sort of future if she realized that he was not going to enable her darker impulses. Still, that could be challenging — there’s a lot of baggage here. Also, she is with someone else.

What do you want to see from Kim Wexler on the Better Call Saul series finale?

You haven't seen the last of Kim just yet. #BetterCallSaul pic.twitter.com/V3rTYlhqu1 — Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) August 13, 2022

