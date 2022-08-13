The Blacklist gets Saturn Awards nods leading into season 10

While we prepare for The Blacklist season 10 to arrive on NBC in the new year, why not celebrate some news now?

This week, the James Spader drama found itself the recipient of a pair of Saturn Awards nominations, which tend to recognize the best in many TV and film genres. The series scored a nod for Action / Thriller Series: Network / Cable, whereas Fisher Stevens (Marvin Gerard) received one for Guest-Starring Performance: Network / Cable Series. (You can see all nominees over here.)

Watch our brand-new The Blacklist video! In this one, we get into the new addition of Meera Malik’s daughter to the show and its potential impact. Also, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more updates as we move into the new season.

Of course, we would’ve loved to see more nominations for Spader and some other cast members, but it’s still great to see the show recognized. It is important to remember how difficult it can be to get this sort of awards-show love nearly a decade into a series’ run, especially when you think about some of the hurdles that The Blacklist consistently has to overcome. Not only is this a network show in an era where such programs are frowned upon, but it also doesn’t receive a ton of promotion from NBC. Most of it comes either from its studio Sony or the dedicated audience.

Now, let’s just hope for more leading into season 10! We do think the ninth season is going to be looked at upon reflection as really underrated. While it took some time to get going, it told a narrative that made a great deal of sense, especially when it came to understanding why Marvin would betray Reddington and how desperate he was to cover his tracks after the fact. Also, the cliffhanger set in motion an interesting story moving into the new season.

Related – Learn more about a new character who could be coming on board season 10

What are you the most excited to see entering The Blacklist season 10?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are even more updates that you 100% do not want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







