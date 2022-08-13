Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date: The impact of casting news

This weekend, it’s fair to say that we are more excited for the Yellowjackets season 2 premiere than ever. Why is that? Well, it’s tied to some news that just came out about the show!

If you missed it, Six Feet Under star Lauren Ambrose has been cast as the adult version of Van for the Showtime drama, and that is someone we wanted to see in the present throughout all of season 1. Given that she somehow manages to survive everything thrown her way, we tended to think that she was still out there. Also, this casting is pretty much perfect — there’s no one we would’ve wanted to see more in this role. Ambrose has a history of great performances, and she’s also well-known to premium-cable audiences.

If you have not seen our full review yet for the Yellowjackets season 1 finale, be sure to check that out below!

So what does this casting mean for an upcoming premiere? Well, we do recognize that season 2 is about to start production, and this is another reminder that it is both coming and coming soon. Once cameras start rolling, it will be slightly easier to monitor things in terms of how much progress is being made.

Nothing about the timing of this reveal does change the timeline we’ve heard about so far. Filming is going to run from this month until February, and it does as though it will come on the air shortly after that.

