Succession season 4 premiere date: The struggle of Kendall Roy

As we try to prepare for Succession season 4, there is obviously a great deal to think about. One part of the equation is when it could premiere. The other part, meanwhile, is what’s going to happen with some of these characters.

In particular, let’s have a discussion here about Kendall Roy. Jeremy Strong is currently filming the latest chapter of the HBO series, and there is no denying that he gives his absolute all to this performance. There are a number of stories out there about how seriously the actor takes the material, to the point where it frankly sounds exhausting. Kendall feels like a miserable person a lot of the time, and no matter when season 4 starts up (most likely in the late winter or spring), he could still be in such a state. He’s been shunned again by his father and Waystar Royco; even if he may have makeshift allies in Shiv and Roman, will it really feel that good?

Speaking in a wonderful back-and-forth over at Variety with director / executive producer Adam McKay, Strong has some fascinating thoughts on where his character was at in season 3 (the infamous birthday celebration), and it translates to where he is now:

…I don’t think he’s doomed. I do find myself often in the balance. It is Greek: Can you escape your fate? Character is fate. Like, I’m not sure that Kendall can escape this family. And I think this character keeps being thrust back upon himself because things again and again don’t work out, or he falls short of the mark, or he misses the mark again and again and again and again. And I think I’m still very much in that struggle, but that’s also what makes it so compelling to me. It’s why I’m so engaged in it, because it feels like the stakes are so high…

With all of this in mind, the main season 3 question is if it is possible for him to escape this fate and if he does, what in the world does that look like?

What do you want to see from Kendall moving into Succession season 4?

