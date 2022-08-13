The Orville season 4 renewal hopes: The three variables at play

Now that the series has been on Disney+ for a few days, why not have a new conversation about The Orville season 4? How strong are the chances of it happening?

In the past, we’ve heard Seth MacFarlane suggest that a renewal is more or less a toss-up; it could happen, but there are a lot of variables at play here. For the sake of this piece, it felt like it’d make sense to discuss the main variables at play here. As complicated as this issue might be, we do think that there are a few different factors that could determine whether or not the series gets a green light.

Viewership – This is the most obvious one. If a ton of people check out The Orville on Disney+ as well as Hulu, the show will come back. It’s hard to determine what the exact threshold is, but the good thing the show has going for it right now is positive word-of-mouth. This is the sort of thing that most shows can only dream of having.

Budget – This is a reality of the television business. The Orville is not a cheap show to make. The relationship between total audience and budget is hugely important. Are there enough viewers to justify these costs? A less expensive show probably has an easier time getting a green light, and we say that knowing that Hulu and/or Disney seem to leave the show and are super-proud of season 3. It still have to be a new positive for them in a financial sense.

Schedule – MacFarlane has said that if the show comes back, he’ll find a way to make it work with the rest of his projects. Will the remainder of the cast be able to? We tend to think that it will work out, but nobody is currently under contract. We can’t sit here and pretend that this plays no role in a renewal decision, though it does at least seem like most of the (surviving) season 3 cast wants to come back.

