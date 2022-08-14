Evil season 4 premiere date hopes over at Paramount+

Following this weekend’s big season 3 finale, what is there to say when it comes to an Evil season 4 premiere date? We know there is going to be a real eagerness to see the show back, as there very well should be.

Now, let’s go ahead and get to the first order of business here: The fact that the show IS coming back! A renewal was confirmed earlier this year, so that’s at least something you don’t have to worry about. While we know that there were some concerns when the show moved over to Paramount+ after the first season at CBS, it’s proven to be the best thing for it. Being on this streaming service has enabled Evil to stretch itself creatively and take risks that it would not be able to otherwise. This show is fiercely creative, dark, and weird in all the best ways. We can only hope at this point that more shows come out that take these kind of risks.

As for when season 4 will premiere, of course it is FAR too early to know anything for sure. Yet, we are at least relatively optimistic that it will be around in the summer of 2023. Because the series is only 10 episodes, that makes it a little bit easier to turn some of these episodes around. Also, Robert and Michelle King are lessening their overall workload as producers with The Good Fight ending; that means they can focus more solely on this one, unless they start to develop some other things as well.

Fingers crossed that when Evil season 4 premieres, it’s going to be full of all sorts of great twists and turns — and that it pushes the envelope even further. Go ahead and embrace the weird here! No other show really covers this same subject matter in a similar way.

