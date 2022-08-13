The Chi season 5 episode 9: Why no promo for what’s next?

Where is the first-look promo for The Chi season 5 episode 9? If you watched episode 8 on Showtime (or the app), you may be wondering this question.

After all, it’s considered fairly common practice for the network to put previews right in the middle of the end credits for all of their shows. Yet, that wasn’t the case for this week — which is a real shame given all of the big stuff that happened.

If there is a simple answer we can give you to this question, it’s a little something like this: The folks over at Showtime know that they aren’t airing a new episode next weekend. The plan is for episode 9 to air on August 28, whereas the finale is set for early September. We have seen in the past the network choose to not air promos approaching the hiatus, and they’ve done the same thing here.

More than likely, you’re going to see a preview for episode 9 when we get around to next weekend, and it could be available on the network’s YouTube Channel. A synopsis could be revealed at some point in the reasonably near future. The only thing that we can say right now is that the title for this episode is “I’m Looking for a New Thing.” What that means in the context of the actual story remains to be seen.

Are we going to be seeing a season 6?

That’s also something that we’re desperate to get an answer on! For the time being, we do want to be hopeful that something else is coming. After all, why in the world would Showtime not bill this as the final season if they were planning to cancel it? We do think we’re probably closer to the end of this series than the beginning, but there is still a lot of time to explore some things from start to finish here. Let’s just hope the decision here from Showtime makes sense.

Related – Be sure to get even more news when it comes to The Chi right now!

What do you most want to see on The Chi season 5 episode 9 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







