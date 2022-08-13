Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We feel like we can say with full confidence that if it was on the air, the writers would have a field day with some of the events the past several days.

Unfortunately, there is no metaphorical Bat-signal you can put up to get the cast and crew to come back to work, as the series just doesn’t work like that. There is no new episode tonight, and there won’t be one until we get around to the fall. Unfortunately, whatever ideas the writers have somewhere are going to be long-forgotten by the time the series is back on the air. This is just the way things go every single year, as the summer is used for the cast to either rest or work on some other things. Either one makes sense when you consider everything that they do for the remainder of the year.

So while you do wait for the series to return, why not hear from one of the recently-departed cast members? Kate McKinnon recently gave an interview on Vulture’s “Good One” podcast, and it is (pun intended) a pretty good one. Kate tends to be publicity-shy so we don’t hear that much from her, but in this she describes how the “Close Encounters” goodbye came together on the most-recent finale. Meanwhile, she also describes how the global health crisis probably kept her around longer than she would have been otherwise, and how difficult it was telling creator Lorne Michaels that she was leaving:

“Telling Lorne was really hard. He knew it was coming. He was very sweet. But he has been a father figure to me, and so much more. It was just really hard — simple human emotions, not wanting to say goodbye to something you love.”

We’re going to miss Kate, but of course it feels very much possible she could come back down the road. Who else would love to see that happen?

