Cosmic Love season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Amazon?

Following the premiere of season 1 today, can you expect a Cosmic Love season 2 to eventually happen at Amazon Prime? Is that something to realistically hope for?

We feel like the best place to kick things off here is pointing out where things currently stand. For now, there is no official Cosmic Love renewal. While there is a chance we could see more of the astrology-themed dating show down the road, it is ultimately going to come down to what the folks at Amazon want to do and what some of the numbers are.

There is nothing that the streaming service would love more than for this to be a big hit, given that they have been looking for a while for their version of Married at First Sight or Too Hot to Handle. Given that Netflix has had so much success in the dating-show genre over the years, they want to find a little piece for themselves also. Is this show going to generate enough conversation? Will it be found? We’re sure that these are just two of the questions that executives wanted leading into its launch.

One of the things that we do know with this sort of show is that we’ll find out pretty early on if it’s a big hit or not. Amazon needs it to generate a ton of conversation on social media and for it to go viral with a younger demographic. This is the sort of thing to generate word-of-mouth and hopefully lead to more. If it doesn’t catch fire within the first couple of weeks, there’s a chance it could easily be forgotten. This is the downside of debuting with all of your episodes at once.

Hopefully, within a couple of months at most we’ll learn more about what the future holds here, one way or the other…

