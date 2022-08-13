Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Week 6 Veto players! (day 39)

Want to know the week 6 Veto players within the Big Brother 24 house? You’re not alone in that! There is another competition coming up later today, and there are at least some interesting implications with it.

First things first, though, let’s recap some events for those unfamiliar. Taylor won the Head of Household competition late Thursday night, and on Friday she nominated Indy and Terrance. Of the two Terrance was her original target, but overnight it started to shift more towards Indy. She and Joseph also came up with the somewhat-baffling idea of using Joseph as a replacement nominee, even though he’s a huge target who could be taken out of the game at any given time.

Our hope is that some point over the next 48 hours, Taylor is going to realize how much this Joseph idea is too risky, since Michael & Brittany have already discussed potentially taking advantage of this opportunity to get him out.

So who is taking part alongside the nominees and the HoH? Alyssa, Jasmine, and Kyle. Not a great draw by any means here. This whole week is so weird, given that when Taylor won HoH it was such a wonderful, joyous occasion. Now, we’re starting to think it’s one of the worst things that could happen to her game. She’s overthinking all of this way too much when really, this entire week could be so safe and easy. Who cares about optics at this point? Just put yourself in a position where someone outside the alliance goes to jury. Nothing else is worth the risk; the only reason Michael & Brittany may opt against taking out Joseph is because they could lose Taylor as a final three.

Also, why didn’t Joseph learn anything from Pooch?

