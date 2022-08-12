Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3: Meet a ‘power couple’

As you await the premiere of Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 on NBC, why not get more news on what lies ahead? Or, at the very least, some of the key players in the upcoming story?

According to a new report from Deadline, Camella Belle (Carter) and Gus Halper (Fear the Walking Dead) are going to be a part of the cast for the Christopher Meloni series. Details about their roles are reasonably scarce beyond the following — they will be play Pearl Serrano and Teddy Silas, described as a “New York City power couple.”

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

So what exactly does it mean to be a power couple? That’s one of the things we’ll have to unravel for a little while. These two may be running some sort of organized crime ring themselves; or, they could be the target of someone else. Regardless of their role, we tend to think that Elliot Stabler is going to have his work cut out for him. That’s what we have seen time and time again here, and there is almost zero evidence of that changing anytime soon.

The premiere of Organized Crime is slated to arrive in just over a month, and of course we’re excited about what lies ahead in general. The first two seasons did a great job of augmenting the traditional Law & Order brand and bringing in some great mysteries and challenges for one Elliot Stabler. If this is what we’re going to be getting the right of the way, we have a feeling we’ll be pretty pleased with the end result.

Of course, we also want some more opportunities to see Stabler and Benson around each other, but we’ll have to wait and see where some things go there…

Related – Check out some other updates on Law & Order: Organized Crime right away

What do you most want to see on Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 when it premieres?

Have any huge predictions? Be sure to share right now in the comments! There are a number of other updates on the way that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







