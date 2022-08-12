P-Valley season 2 episode 10: Could it be the series finale?

We are under 36 hours away now from P-Valley season 2 episode 10 arriving on the Starz app — and of course we are excited! With that being said, it’s also fair to say that we’re nervous.

What’s going on here? Is the season finale also going to be the series finale? We’ve written about the show’s renewal chances here and there already, and we’ve made it reasonably clear that it’s frustrating how we’re entering this episode without any assurances that there is going to be a season 3.

If there is any assurance we can give you now, it is that the network seems to still be looking forward to a potential season 3. If you look at the Twitter post below, you can see the official account explicitly refer to this as the “season” finale. Not only that, but no cast member has come out to say that this weekend’s episode was written to be the end of the whole story. We tend to think the finale could resolve at least some stuff, but also leave a few other things open for the future.

So with that in mind, what in the world is Starz waiting for here? Well, they could be in negotiations now and simply want more viewer data or deals finalized before they confirm anything. While the network often does renew shows before their finales air, it is not the case across the board. Heels and Hightown are both examples of some shows that did not have such an opportunity to have a renewal announced ahead of time. All three of these shows have at least one thing in common — they all are deserving of a larger audience than what they have.

For now, we’re pretty optimistic that this weekend won’t be the end … but we’re prepared no matter what.

What do you think we’re going to see across P-Valley season 2 episode 10?

Do you think this is going to be the end of the season … or the end of the series? Let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates that we don’t want you missing the rest of the way. (Photo: Starz.)

#PynkPosse we tryna see somethin’ 👀. Drop yo’ predictions for what y’all think is finna go down this Sunday on the season finale of #PValley 👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾 — P-Valley (@PValleySTARZ) August 12, 2022

