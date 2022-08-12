Snowfall season 6 premiere date: Why is FX so quiet?

If you are finding yourselves curious about a Snowfall season 6 premiere date or at least some more news, we more than understand. Despite season 5 wrapping months ago, the folks at FX have to this point been secretive — very secretive — about what the future holds.

So what is going on here? You probably assumed that there’s a method to the network’s madness, so what is it?

The first thing that we should state here is pretty simple: FX is going to be more secretive entering this season than ever before. A lot of that is just due to the end being so near and the enthusiasm that they want to (understandably) maintain the rest of the way.

Another part of it is rather simple: They want to give the writers and producers all the time that they need. If FX were to announce a premiere date or a flurry of other updates right now, it could apply some more pressure than what is needed; also, it could give all of us some sort of false expectation that we’re going to be seeing the show soon. The reality is that this is not going to be the case. The earliest we imagine it back is in the late winter/early spring period next year. Maybe we’ll get some more insight closer to the end of the year, similar to what we got for season 5.

Rest assured, though, season 6 is still coming — let’s just cross our fingers that the series delivers everything we could possibly want.

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Snowfall season 6 premiere date?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

