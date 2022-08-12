Five Days at Memorial season 1 episode 4 air date at Apple TV+

Following the three-episode premiere today on Apple TV+, it makes sense to want to know the Five Days at Memorial season 1 episode 4 air date. What does the streaming service have planned for the show moving forward?

For those of you who have not had a chance to see the show as of yet, here’s some of what you can expect. The series is based on the book of nonfiction by Sheri Fink that chronicles the days following Hurricane Katrina at the Memorial Medical Center. We remember at one point, there was a plan for American Crime Story to dive into similar subject matter, but it never came to pass. This show, which spans eight episodes, will spend a lot of time showing how the hospital’s attempt at a response, and all of the disastrous situations that followed.

While we started things off here with three episodes at once, the plan now (in true Apple fashion) is to get an installment a week the rest of the way. To get a few more specifics on what lies ahead, be sure to see the Five Days at Memorial season 1 episode 4 synopsis below:

Conditions continue to worsen. Mulderick, Pou, and more staff grapple with how to best help their patients — and how that help will be prioritized.

Just by reading this alone, you probably get a good sense of just how devastating this situation was for a lot of the hospital staff in that time. There is nothing worse than having to decide which patients are best suited to receive care. It’s also a reminder that while an unprecedented disaster is at the forefront of this show, it’s still about the people themselves. It will attempt to transport you directly into their heads and show you what they are going through.

