Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Why the weekly rollout?

The wait for Ted Lasso season 3 has been long and challenging — there is 100% no denying that. We wish that there was more to share right now on what the future will hold! We’re sure that at this point, Apple TV+ at least has a reasonably good idea of when the show is going to be coming back; they just aren’t specifying all that much about it.

We are still moving forward in this article with the assumption the soccer-based comedy is coming back this fall but for the sake of this article, we want to have a deeper discussion. To be specific, one about the way in which the streaming service will release these stories.

Is there a chance that Apple could give us all the episodes at once — or, at least multiple ones a week the entirety of the season? We suppose that if they wanted to make the season 3 launch a huge, short-lived event, there is a case to be made of it. For a few weeks, Ted Lasso could be all many viewers talk about, especially as we see if they can find their footing in the Premier League.

Here’s the issue with this thinking, though: If you’re Apple, don’t you want viewers talking about this show for months as opposed to weeks? Don’t you also want as much subscription revenue as possible? This is the show that they stand to make the most money on out of any set to release this year. Stretching out the episodes as much as possible keeps viewers subscribed, and it also raises the odds of them being able to turn some other shows into hits.

No matter when in the fall Ted Lasso premieres — or even if it airs a little later than expected in the winter — be prepared for a patient rollout. There is absolutely no reason for the streaming powers-that-be to rush things along.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Ted Lasso season 3?

Now only that, but how do you want to see some of the episodes released? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates that 100% you are not going to want to miss. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

