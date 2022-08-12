Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Plan for nominations (day 38)

In just a handful of hours the nomination ceremony will happen within the Big Brother 24 house — so what can you expect to see?

This time around, it is fair to say that nothing is going to be all that much of a mystery. Taylor has already indicated to both Indy and Terrance that they could be going up, though they both are under the illusion that they are pawns and that Monte is the ultimate target.

As you would imagine, neither are taking the news extremely well. Indy seems mostly upset that Taylor told the women in the house they would be safe, but Taylor justified this by saying that she didn’t want to show the house that the women are a united front. She also recognizes that Jasmine nominated her in week 2, so it’s not like the women have always looked out for her. (Indy countered by saying she wasn’t in power that week, but we already know that she would’ve nominated Taylor if she had the chance.) Taylor still would prefer Terrance to go, so it’s not like Indy is who she wants out anyway. If she gets what she wants, none of the women leave and she holds true to keeping them safe.

Meanwhile, Terrance just feels almost checked out at this point and frustrated that “nobody is playing.” This is always one of the most annoying things. People are playing this season; they are just playing better than you. We understand that going to final seven with the Leftovers may not seem like the right move for everyone, but if Taylor were to betray them right now she’d have six people coming after her. While she’s got a final three with Michael & Brittany and she’s close with Joseph, there’s no guarantee anyone would have her back if she went rogue. Her best hope of winning is that people ignore her when the Leftovers turn on each other and she can move her way through the game then.

We’ll be back later with the official nominations, just in case something changes.

Do you think this is the right plan for Taylor within the Big Brother 24 house?

