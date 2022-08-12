Is Shantel VanSanten leaving For All Mankind following the events of the season 3 finale? If you watched the finale, you have a pretty clear sense of it already.

The unfortunate thing about this week’s episode on Apple TV+ is that irony really is the name of the game. So much of this season was about this dangerous mission to Mars and yet, one of the most devastating moments of all happened back at home. VanSanten’s character of Karen was killed in a domestic terrorist attack alongside Molly Cobb (Sonya Walger), and the show now will have to piece together the emotional aftermath of that.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

First of all, can shows stop killing off characters played by Shantel? First, we saw what happened to Becca on The Boys — then, she dies here. At least Patty Spivot on The Flash got a chance to survive! (Let’s hope the same goes for her FBI role of Nina Chase.)

In a new interview with TVLine, VanSanten reacted to her character’s death with the following quote:

It’s very bittersweet. We always knew signing on to the show that, with time jumps, the baton would be passed and new characters would come in and take over. It’s this beautiful evolution of life… Last year there was a lot of letting go [for me]. As an artist it’s what we constantly have to do. And I never hear people talk about how hard it is as an artist to let go of something you have put your whole soul into. And I didn’t expect to. This show and Karen snuck up and surprised me… I love our show. And I love the people. And I love Karen. And I love the world we created. I’m heartbroken that I’m gone.

Karen’s death does enable VanSanten to continue working on FBI, at least until Missy Peregrym returns from maternity leave. After that, who knows what is going to happen?

Related – When is season 4 going to potentially premiere?

What did you think about the events of For All Mankind and its season 3 finale?

Are you shocked that Karen is gone? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and come back around for other updates. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







