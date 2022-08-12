Criminal Minds season 16 filming: New Joe Mantegna video!

As so many of you probably know at this point, we’re excited for each and every Criminal Minds season 16 tease that is out there. We waited a LONG time, after all, to see the show revived by Paramount+, and now we’re beyond excited it is here!

Could there be a few changes that come with the move to streaming? Absolutely we think so, but there’s also a chance in here to just be nostalgic and celebrate the return of some familiar faces. That, of course, includes Joe Mantegna as David Rossi.

Check out our full review of the Criminal Minds season 15 finale! As you would imagine, there’s a lot to get into here about how the show originally ended. After you check that out, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more great TV updates.

If you look to the bottom of this article, you can see from Mantegna’s official Instagram him doing his best to hype up the return of the show. There’s something about hearing the words “wheels up” that gets us emotional almost right away, and it’s a reminder that the basic format of Criminal Minds will probably not change all that much. For the most part, we’re expecting episodes about the BAU traveling far and wide in order to stop serious threats. At times, cases are a game of chess as you see characters try to profile the people in question in order to better determine how to stop them.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

As for when season 16 will premiere, we’re most likely still months away and that’s fine — the most important thing right now is just knowing that the cast is back together. As you may know already, most of the season 15 cast is returning other than Matthew Gray Gubler and Daniel Henney.

Related – Get some other news on Criminal Minds, including more on some other characters

What do you want to see from Joe Mantegna as Rossi moving into Criminal Minds season 16?

Share all of your thoughts and hopes in the comments, and stick around for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: Paramount+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Mantegna (@joemantegna)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







