Blue Bloods season 13 photo: Baker, behind the scenes!

We’re slightly less than two months away from Blue Bloods season 13, which is 100% a strange place to be in as a viewer. We’re not at the point yet where CBS is going to start heavily promoting the crime drama again. However, production is underway and with that, we’re of course eager to get teases whenever we can.

For the sake of this piece today, that means an opportunity to get a small peak behind the scenes at one Abigail Baker, played of course by Abigail Hawk. She’s a fan favorite character for a reason — she’s extremely loyal to Frank, incredibly smart, and she’s one of the few people who can really challenge Tom Selleck’s character, even if he is the police commissioner. He’s wise enough to listen to her, as he does his other advisers in Gormley and Garrett.

If you look below, you can see another reminder from Hawk’s Instagram that she is still filming the show, and in this instance, she’s got a coffee cup with the NYPD logo stamped onto it. This is just one of the little details that is included on-set for the sake of authenticity; there’s actually a lot of stuff spread throughout the set that you don’t always notice. It’s important for the production team to make you think that the characters are actually in 1 Police Plaza, even if that is not actually the case.

As for what we expect from Baker moving into Blue Bloods season 13, of course it would be nice to get to know more of her life away from the job! We just know that there’s only so much time in a given episode. If nothing else, we just want to see her involved in some important decisions alongside Frank.

