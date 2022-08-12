Never Have I Ever season 4 premiere date hopes: Is it renewed?

Following the premiere of season 3 today on Netflix, what can be said about Never Have I Ever season 4? Is the show officially renewed?

There’s a lot of big news to get into within this piece, though admittedly a certain part of it is bittersweet. There is going to be another season, as it was revealed a little earlier this year. However, the bad news is that this is going to be the final one on the streaming service.

In a statement (per People Magazine) at the time the renewal was announced, here is what creators Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher had to say:

“We’ve just been renewed for a fourth and final season, which we are absolutely thrilled about … We can’t wait to reveal all the steamy romance and hilarious adventures we have in store for you. Thanks to all our fans for your support – especially you #Bevi and #Daxton stans. We love you!”

Of course, it’s a bummer to imagine this show coming to a close, but we also have to remember the fact that a lot of Netflix shows don’t even make it to a season 4! There are so many that get unceremoniously canceled so when you think about that, the series making it this far is really a gift in itself.

As for when Never Have I Ever season 4 could come out, a 2023 premiere seems to be pretty darn likely. One of the great things about the show getting such an early renewal is that it allows the cast and crew time to prepare long in advance. We don’t think that they are going to want to rush anything, and nor should they! With that being said, they also don’t want to force viewers to wait an extremely long period of time.

What do you most want to see on Never Have I Ever season 4?

Are you sad that the show is ending, or at least happy that we have one more season to fully enjoy it? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back for other updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

