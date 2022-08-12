Euphoria season 3 premiere date: Sydney Sweeney talks Cassie

The more we hear from Sydney Sweeney, the happier we are that she remains excited about playing Cassie on Euphoria. With that being said, we’re also reminded further how far we are away from the new season premiering.

In a new interview with Deadline, the Emmy nominee (who also has a nod from The White Lotus) spoke while in Boston filming her role in Madame Web — which is a reminder that the Sam Levinson series is not shooting at present, and may not be shooting again for some time. Sure, the cast and crew will reunite to some extent at the Emmys next month, but who knows? That could be the only major get-together for the next several months.

As of right now, our feeling remains that the show will not be back until 2024 and that’s okay — it takes time to make a story like this, one that is so visually and thematically complicated. It doesn’t sound like Sweeney knows too much about the season 3 story, but she does indicate that she 100% wants Cassie to stay a mess. Playing the “crazy” as a performer is, of course, a lot of fun, and she’s absolutely had her fair share of iconic moments. Maybe there’s a chance the character straightens herself out a little bit by the end of the series, but who knows when that is going to be? There is no word right now on if season 3 of Euphoria is going to be the final one.

For those wondering, it seems like Sydney is not appearing in season 2 of The White Lotus, unless she’s super-good at keeping a secret; however, she remains very-much interested in appearing in a season 3 if that happens.

