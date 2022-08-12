Yellowstone season 5: How will Governor campaign end?

If you find yourselves excited for the premiere of Yellowstone season 5, just remember there’s so many more teases coming! We’re sure that over the next few weeks we’ll start to see more teasers, trailers, and all sorts of other good stuff setting the stage for what lies ahead.

Within all of those previews, there is certainly one storyline we expect to be in the spotlight a little bit more: The race for Governor of Montana. Just how in the world is that going to end?

On paper, it feels like it’d be dramatic to put John in that position, but we’re not sure anyone actually wants it. John doesn’t even want it1 He still feels like it may be a necessary evil in order to maintain his current way of life.

Is there another way for that to happen, though? The best option may just be finding a way to fully turn Jamie over to his side, which is a theory we’ve had for months on end at this point. Beth could even blackmail him into doing it thanks in part to what she knows about Garrett Randall. The other option is that John just loses outright and while surprising, we expect that to be considered, as well. Just remember that there could be a good bit of story momentum to watch what happens in the aftermath of the Duttons facing an even more uncertain future on the ranch. That is one of those things that has been a part of this story from the beginning.

One way or another, let’s just hope more answers are on the way come November 13.

What are you the most interested in seeing when it comes to Yellowstone season 5?

