Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date: How close are we?

If you do find yourselves interested or excited to see Power Book II: Ghost season 3 arrive eventually on Starz, you probably know you are far from alone in that! This show has a loyal following, and you may be thinking about it even more thanks to the premiere of Power Book III: Raising Kanan this weekend.

Of course with all of this in mind, we were hoping to get another update on Ghost this week, especially since Starz was present at the TCA Summer Press Tour. So what exactly did we find out? Let’s just say that answer is complicated.

We should start with some of the bad news: It does not appear that we’re seeing the show for at least a couple of months, not that this is much of a shock. It feels like the network has now announced most of their start dates through the end October and the Michael Rainey Jr. series is not on the list. This shouldn’t be a huge shock, given that Ghost did not premiere until November last year. If we had to guess, we are going to see something a little bit similar happen this time around. Filming is already done, so it is now mostly about getting the episodes edited and finding the right place in order to launch it.

Obviously, we can’t wait for what lies ahead, especially from the vantage point of chaos. There is SO much potential, especially after that huge Zeke shocker at the end of season 2.

Related – Power Book V: Influence is not coming to Starz down the road

